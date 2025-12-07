Tyler Shough, Saints Offense To Have Key WR Vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints have an NFC South division matchup ahead of them on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans will face off against the 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints will be without the services of Taliese Fuaga, Alvin Kamara, and Justin Reid when they face off against the Buccaneers. Fortunately, the team will have Chris Olave, though, who missed practice time earlier in the week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on X.

"Saints WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source," Scheter wrote on X.

The Saints star will be in the mix on Sunday

Olave has dealt with a back issue over the last two weeks. He missed practice on Wednesday and then was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. If the Saints want to take down one of their rivals on Sunday, they're going to need a big game out of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. The fact that the team's top receiver is available, certainly won't hurt.

In Shough's four games as the Saints' starting quarterback, Olave has racked up 21 catches on 32 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns. That's 69.5 yards per game, which is just a touch above his season average of 65.1.

Shough has averaged 235 passing yards per game across his four starts to go along with five touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Shough and Olave have shown a quick connection on the field. The last time the Saints and Buccaneers faced off, Spencer Rattler was New Orleans' starting quarterback but was benched for Shough. The rookie has been starting ever since. Shough went for 128 yards and an interception in his first showing against the Buccaneers.

Now, he has a few weeks of starting under his belt and his top target is ready to roll. It should be a good game and fortunately, the Saints' offense is at least getting Olave for the action.

