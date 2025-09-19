2 Key Saints Starters At Risk To Miss Week 3; Chase Young 'Highly Doubtful'
The New Orleans Saints don't have one of the best rosters in football this season. Their offense doesn't have the firepower that other teams do. Spencer Rattler has flashed some potential this year, but it's hard to tell if he's the future.
The Saints have a few bigger problems heading into Week 3. A few key starters were missing from practice on Thursday and it seems like they're at risk of missing Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Saints at risk to miss Taliese Fuaga, Chase Young in Week 3
Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga and edge rusher Chase Young were both missing from practice. Young has missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury. His injury wasn't expected to be anything serious, but we're three weeks into the year, and the star edge rusher hasn't appeared for New Orleans. Fuaga has appeared in both games this year, but he's been banged up, too. It's notable that he's missing practice this late in the week.
Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently suggested it was "highly doubtful" that Young would play in Week 3 after not appearing in practice so far. Fuaga was fighting an injury last week, but managed to gut his way through it. Like Young, it's notable that he hasn't practiced this week.
Who needs to step up in place of these two key starters?
If these two stars miss Week 3, the Saints will need some other players to step up in their place.
If Fuaga misses the game, it would put additional pressure on rookie offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks wouldn't be filling in for Fuaga, per se, but there would be more pressure on his side of the line if there's a backup on the other side.
Young is almost certainly going to miss the contest, which continues to put pressure on Carl Granderson. Granderson has stepped up in a huge way, leading the Saints in sacks, while being tied for the league lead in the category. If Young continues to miss time, he's going to be a key piece of the Saints' defense.
More NFL: Saints Analyst Surprised With QB Production Despite 0-2 Start