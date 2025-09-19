Saints News Network

2 Key Saints Starters At Risk To Miss Week 3; Chase Young 'Highly Doubtful'

The Saints are at risk of missing two key starters in Week 3 after they missed practice on Thursday...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints don't have one of the best rosters in football this season. Their offense doesn't have the firepower that other teams do. Spencer Rattler has flashed some potential this year, but it's hard to tell if he's the future.

The Saints have a few bigger problems heading into Week 3. A few key starters were missing from practice on Thursday and it seems like they're at risk of missing Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Saints at risk to miss Taliese Fuaga, Chase Young in Week 3

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (75) defends against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (41) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga and edge rusher Chase Young were both missing from practice. Young has missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury. His injury wasn't expected to be anything serious, but we're three weeks into the year, and the star edge rusher hasn't appeared for New Orleans. Fuaga has appeared in both games this year, but he's been banged up, too. It's notable that he's missing practice this late in the week.

Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently suggested it was "highly doubtful" that Young would play in Week 3 after not appearing in practice so far. Fuaga was fighting an injury last week, but managed to gut his way through it. Like Young, it's notable that he hasn't practiced this week.

Who needs to step up in place of these two key starters?

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

If these two stars miss Week 3, the Saints will need some other players to step up in their place.

If Fuaga misses the game, it would put additional pressure on rookie offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks wouldn't be filling in for Fuaga, per se, but there would be more pressure on his side of the line if there's a backup on the other side.

Young is almost certainly going to miss the contest, which continues to put pressure on Carl Granderson. Granderson has stepped up in a huge way, leading the Saints in sacks, while being tied for the league lead in the category. If Young continues to miss time, he's going to be a key piece of the Saints' defense.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

