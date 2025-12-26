Saints Have No. 1, No. 4 Picks In Todd McShay's 2025 NFL Redraft

The 2025 season is just about to wrap up, but it's safe to say that the New Orleans Saints may have been on to something with their 2025 NFL Draft class.

Tyler Shough looks like the real deal at quarterback, Kelvin Banks Jr. has been a monster on the offensive line, and Jonas Sanker arguably has been among the best overall defensive rookies in the game this season. That's not even all. Quincy Riley, Devin Neal, and Danny Stutsman all have shown some flashes as well.

Overall, Saints fans should be very happy about the draft class. One thing that doesn't hurt is that NFL Draft expert Todd McShay did a 2025 redraft on "The McShay Show" and actually had Shough as the No. 1 overall pick and Banks at No. 4.

The Saints struck gold

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Here's how it goes...Tyler Shough, QB out of Louisville, No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans," McShay said. "No. 2, Jacksonville took Abdul Carter. No. 3, Giants took edge rusher Jalon Walker...No. 4...taking Kelvin Banks an offensive tackle, over local legend Will Campbell."

McShay has been doing this for a long time. When he talks about the NFL Draft, fans listen. He's an expert and has Shough at No. 1 and Banks at No. 4. If someone said back during the draft that New Orleans would land the first and fourth-best player in the draft, the fanbase would've been ecstatic. It took a while for perception around the team to shift -- in part because Shough wasn't starting to begin the season, but here we are with two games left in the season and one of the top draft experts laying it out there thinking that two Saints rookies are potential stars.

New Orleans is 4-3 with Shough as the starting quarterback and all of these rookies for years to come. Imagine what this team could look like next season in the second year with these guys? We should see a turnaround right away in the division.

