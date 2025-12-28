Saints' Chase Young Sets New Career Best In Explosive TD Run

The New Orleans Saints certainly made a good move keeping Chase Young in town.

The 26-year-old came to New Orleans ahead of the 2024 season and was good. He played in all 17 games and had 5 1/2 sacks. With Young, the big question around him hasn't been about his talent. Everyone has known how talented this guy is. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was a Pro Bowler and the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. But, injuries forced him to miss most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, which led to durability questions.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Regardless, he played in 16 games in 2023 and 17 games in 2024. He missed some time at the beginning of the season this year for New Orleans, which raised the questions again. But since returning to the field, he's been on potentially the best run of his career. Young entered play on Sunday with seven sacks -- just a half-sack off of his career high of 7 1/2 -- and 28 total tackles. On Sunday, he sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward in the second quarter to set a new career high of eight sacks on the campaign. But that's not all. His eighth sack of the season was a strip-sack that Young ran back for a touchdown.

The Saints edge is thriving

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young, left, and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pose as they leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The one play set the new career high in sacks for Young and tied his career high with three fumble recoveries in a season, per the team.

"Chase Young now has a career-best eight sacks in 2025 (in only 11 games), including five in the last six weeks," the Saints shared. "Young also has three fumble recoveries in 2025, tying his career-high that he posted as a rookie in 2020, when he earned AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors."

Chase Young now has a career-best eight sacks in 2025 (in only 11 games), including five in the last six weeks. Young also has three fumble recoveries in 2025, tying his career-high that he posted as a rookie in 2020, when he earned AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. https://t.co/1Kvhm7gK0z — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 28, 2025

There was a time when it seemed like Young could end up leaving the team in free agency. But the Saints found a way to keep him in town and it looks like they have a superstar on their hands.

More NFL: Saints TE Carted Off, Quickly Ruled Out With Knee Injury