3 Big Name Prospects To Watch For Saints At Pick No. 40
The New Orleans Saints held the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft and opted to use it on Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Banks fills a huge hole at offensive tackle in a big way. He has the talent and potential to be a starter from day one at a premium position for New Orleans.
But there are six more rounds to the draft and round 2 is right around the corner. The Saints hold the No. 40 pick (no. 8 in round 2) and there are quite a few impact players left on the board.
Which three big name prospects are names to watch for the Saints at pick No. 40?
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Some experts had Marshall's edge rusher Mike Green tabbed as the best edge in the draft because of his elite traits and superb athleticism.
Still, Green has dropped into the second round and it seems like he's going to be one of the first names off the board on day two.
He has elite abilities and would fill a huge hole at edge rusher for the Saints. If he's available at pick No. 40, don't be surprised if the Saints select him.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Will Johnson dropping out of the first round has been one of the bigger shocks of the entire draft because a lot of experts predicted him to go within the first 10 or 15 picks. At one point, he seemed like a top five talent.
It's reportedly injury concerns that have caused teams to stay away from him, but that shouldn't continue much longer. Even if there are a bit of injury concerns, Johnson has CB1 upside with elite coverage ability.
The Saints need a cornerback as badly as anybody. It's hard to imagine they pass on Johnson at pick No. 40 unless his injury concerns are much more serious than is being led on.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
You can't have this list without mentioning Sanders. It's hard to tell why he's dropped out of the first round of the draft, but the Saints shouldn't be complaining.
New Orleans desperately needs to add a quarterback, and Sanders could fall into their laps at pick No. 40. With Derek Carr potentially missing the entire season, Sanders could step in as the team's quarterback of the future, and they could draft him in the second round.
After passing on him earlier in the draft, it's hard to imagine the Saints will pass on him again if he's available at No. 40.
