Saints Could Still Land Shedeur Sanders After Round 1 Snub
The New Orleans Saints desperately need a quarterback following the news indicating Derek Carr could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.
On night one of the NFL Draft, the Saints had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fall into their laps at pick No. 9, but they opted to use the selection on Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. instead. Banks is a very talented lineman with a lot of upside for the Saints, but would they regret passing on Sanders?
They might not have to find out if they'll regret it.
After the first day of the draft, Sanders is still on the board. The Saints hold the No. 8 pick of the second round, No. 40 overall, and there's a chance Sanders falls to them again on night two.
If Sanders falls to the Saints again, it's incredibly hard to imagine they'll pass up on the talented signal caller. But the Cleveland Browns hold two picks before the Saints are on the clock again and Cleveland has been closely connected to Sanders if he made it this far.
Either way, there's a chance the Saints can land Sanders anyway and it seems like a dream come true. Taking a very talented lineman like Banks at No. 9 and still landing one of the better quarterbacks in the draft at pick No. 40 would set the Saints up quite well for the future.
We'll have to see if Sanders makes it to New Orleans on night two.
