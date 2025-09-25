49ers-Saints Trade Rumors Heating Up After Brutal Nick Bosa Injury
The San Francisco 49ers were recently dealt a crushing loss. San Francisco's superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa was recently diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his season a few weeks into the year.
Bosa isn't going to be easy to replace, but the 49ers need to do what they can to fill his role on defense.
Nicholas McGee of SB Nation recently suggested the 49ers could pursue a trade for breakout Saints edge rusher Carl Granderson to replace Bosa.
49ers called fit in trade for Saints edge rusher Carl Granderson
"There’s no replacing Nick Bosa’s impact. As the 49ers face up to the reality of losing their star pass rusher for the rest of the 2025 season, they also must accept the fact there is no single one player who can replicate what he does for their defensive front," McGee wrote. "Losing Bosa is a hammer blow for the 49ers, one that not only robs them of one of the game’s premier game-wreckers, but also of the opportunity to consistently play him in tandem with Bryce Huff, who has shone in his first three games since arriving in a June trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"A violent edge-setter who seemingly relishes the opportunity to rag doll tight ends, Granderson’s 27 run stops in 2024 put him fifth among edge defenders with at least 100 run defense snaps, per PFF. Similarly hellacious in pursuit, Granderson would have little issue matching the intensity levels that have permeated through the 49er defense through the first three weeks of the season."
There's no replacing Bosa. He's one of the best defensive players in the league. But San Francisco can still do what it can to fill the void.
Granderson has been a very good player this year. He's already recorded 3 1/2 sacks on the season, including two against the 49ers. The talented defensive lineman is only 28 years old and gettign better.
A trade for the talented defender wouldn't be as expensive as some of the bigger name edge defenders in the league. This would be the perfect combination of affordability and production that would work for the 49ers.
For the Saints, trading Granderson wouldn't be the easiest decision to make, but if they can land solid draft capital, it would make sense.
