Saints Incentives On Line for Cam Jordan, Juwan Johnson

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and there's a chance that a few guys on the team could end up cashing in by the time the clock hits zeros in the fourth quarter.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti shared a tracker highlighting Week 17 incentives to watch and three different members of the Saints popped up on the list: Cam Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Nathan Shepherd.

"Highlighting NFL players who are closing in on incentive bonuses or escalator thresholds entering Week 17," Ginnitti wrote. "...Saints TE Juwan Johnson has already secured $500,000 based on receptions & receiving yards. He can add another $250,000 with 67 more receiving yards. Saints DE Nathan Shepherd has already vested $500,000 based on playing time. He can add $250,000 to it with another half sack in 2025.

The Saints trio have some money on the line

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Saints OLB Cameron Jordan has already vested $1.75M of incentives based on playing time & sacks. Another half sack in 2025 means $600,000 more, while consistent playing time through Week 18 should secure him an extra $550,000."

Jordan has been on a hot streak recently. Jordan has six sacks in his last six games overall, bringing his season total up to 8 1/2. Johnson has been having the best season of his career to this point. In 15 games he has racked up 70 catches for 733 yards and three touchdowns. He already has set new career highs in receptions and receiving yards. Johnson needs four touchdowns to tie his current career high of seven.

Shepherd is a half-sack away from tying his career high in sacks with 3 1/2. He's also six tackles away from tying his career high of 50.

All of this is to say that these three are all on a roll right now and if they can keep it up on Sunday against Tennessee, there could be even more money coming their way before the 2025 season comes to a close.

