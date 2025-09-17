3 Saints Whose Stock Are on the Rise After Week 2 Loss to 49ers
Before the season, many NFL experts and fans would have predicted the New Orleans Saints would be 0-2 after Week 2. But not too many NFL fans would have predicted they'd be involved in two close games against two solid teams.
Despite an 0-2 start to the season, the Saints are trending upward. There are a few stars emerging in New Orleans. Whose stock is rising after the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers?
TE Juwan Johnson
The Saints have a clear problem at wide receiver. But tight end Juwan Johnson has filled that hole in a big way so far. In Week 1, Johnson led the Saints in catches with eight and yards with 76. He dropped a tough pass in the endzone to end the game, but quickly bounced back in Week 2.
In Week 2, Johnson caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. He's quickly emerging as one of Spencer Rattler's favorite targets, behind top wide receiver Chris Olave. His stock is certainly on the rise heading into Week 3.
DE Carl Granderson
If you were to guess who leads the league in sacks, the name Carl Granderson might not be the first one to come to mind, but after two weeks, Granderson is tied for the league lead in sacks with 3 1/2.
The 28-year-old defensive end has been a force to be reckoned with this year, accounting for 1 1/2 sacks and a pass defended in Week 1 before recording two sacks in Week 2. He's quickly filling the shoes of Chase Young, as Young has been out with an injury.
If Granderson can continue this level of play, the Saints' pass rush will be much better than it was last season.
QB Spencer Rattler
There's no way to talk about the Saints right now without mentioning Rattler.
In Week 1, the young quarterback looked solid. He kept the Saints in the game, but didn't stand out. It was better than expected.
In Week 2, Rattler looked like a superstar. He threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, despite a depleted wide receiver core. But the stats don't show the full story. Rattler looked confident and accurate on most of his throws, delivering strike after strike to Saints receivers.
If the young quarterback can continue to trend in this direction, the Saints will be in a very good spot going forward.
