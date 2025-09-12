Saints Blockbuster Trade? $90 Million WR Would Fill Huge Void
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a star wide receiver to their roster. They have Chris Olave, but not much else. Rashid Shaheed caught six passes in Week 1, but he didn't make much of an impact at all.
One player the Saints could target is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently discussed Hill as a potential trade option, though he didn't link the Dolphins star to the Saints.
"All is not well with the Miami Dolphins. Besides losing in embarrassing fashion to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2025 NFL season, the ailing AFC East squad is struggling to foster fans' belief in any kind of rebound. It might not be long before the team starts selling top players, too," Benjamin wrote. "Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is once again the subject of trade rumors, with NBC Sports' Mike Florio reporting on the 'Rich Eisen Show' this week that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a potential deal for the All-Pro.
Saints-Dolphins trade idea would send Tyreek Hill to New Orleans
"The chatter comes months after Hill first ignited trade speculation by saying he wanted to 'open the door' for a fresh start, though Dolphins brass downplayed it as frustration. Any move for Hill would represent a significant risk. Now 31, the ex-Chiefs star endured a decline in production in 2024, and he's currently under NFL investigation for the latest in a long line of alleged off-field transgressions. This is why Hill doesn't have much actual trade value, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who also reports a reunion with the Chiefs is considered unlikely."
Hill would be a huge addition for the Saints, as long as he's cleared by the NFL in his ongoing investigation. He would give quarterback Spencer Rattler another option on offense, which is lacking in New Orleans right now.
The Saints have the available cap space and the draft capital to get a deal done, too. Hill, although a star talent, doesn't have tremendous trade value at this point, especially on a struggling Dolphins team.
The Saints could cut ties with multiple picks or a top pick to land Hill. It wouldn't make them Super Bowl contenders, but it would fill the void on offense. Wide receiver is the Saints' biggest issue, besides quarterback, and adding a star would help fix the problem.
More NFL: Saints Get Brutal Injury Update; 3 Key Starters Ruled Out