4 Biggest Winners From New Orleans Saints' Week 4 Loss To Buffalo Bills
The New Orleans Saints put up a much better fight in Week 4 than anybody would have assumed. After being crushed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, the Saints traveled to the Buffalo Bills and stayed in the game for most of the contest.
At halftime, the score was 14-10 in favor of the Bills. Late in the game, the Saints were still in the game, but they ultimately fell short and dropped to 0-4 on the season.
Who are the biggest winners from a game like this?
RB Kendre Miller
The Saints were reportedly looking to add to their running back room during the offseason, as it seemed a bit shallow beyond Alvin Kamara. But backup running back Kendre Miller was very good in Week 4, which is a big reason the Saints stayed in the game.
Miller ran for 65 yards on 11 carries and scored the team's only rushing touchdown. He looked good each time he had the ball in his hands.
With the trade rumors swirling around Kamara, a breakout game like this from the backup is huge for the Saints.
DE Cameron Jordan
Coming into the game, the Saints understood they would need to put pressure on the quarterback in order to stay in the game.
Veteran defensive lineman, Cameron Jordan, was able to put pressure on the Bills all game. Jordan recorded a sack that helped get the Saints off the field in the first half.
Jordan's name, like many on the Saints, has been mentioned in trade rumors. He's going to be a player to watch in the coming weeks.
RB Alvin Kamara
With trade rumors swirling around his name, Kamara looked sharp in Week 4. He made multiple solid plays against the Bills, specifically on runs outside of the tackles.
His speed and burst looked as good as it ever has this week. With the trade rumors swirling around his name, there's a chance this is the final game he plays in a Saints uniform, and if that's the case, he went out on a good note. Kamara looked sharp each time he touched the ball, boosting his trade value a bit.
S Jonas Sanker
Rookie safety Jonas Sanker had his breakout game in Week 4, too.
Sanker was all over the field for New Orleans, recording five tackles and three passes defensed for the Saints. But his best play of the game came in the second quarter when he intercepted a deep ball from Josh Allen to give the Saints an extra possession.
Sanker has been quiet this year, but his breakout game against the Bills should have Saints fans excited for his future in New Orleans.
