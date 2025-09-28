Saints Have Perfect Trade Fit For Ailing Giants After Malik Nabers Injury
The New York Giants are the latest team to suffer a brutal injury this season. In Week 4, star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a knee injury and the team fears it to be a torn ACL, which would end his season.
Bleacher Report's Doric Sam recently discussed Nabers' injury and the impact it could have on the Giants.
"The New York Giants reportedly suffered a major loss in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Giants star receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field after appearing to suffer a leg injury while attempting to catch a deep pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Nabers 'is believed to have torn his ACL.' The Giants will be will be left thin at wide receiver without Nabers. New York's other wideouts like Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson will have to step up for Dart in his absence."
With an injury like this, the Giants could begin looking for trade partners to replace the young star.
Chris Olave could be a Giants trade fit after Malik Nabers' injury
The New Orleans Saints could have the perfect fit for the Giants. Star wide receiver Chris Olave has been very good for the Saints this year. But it doesn't seem like he has much of a future in New Orleans, as a contract extension seems unlikely unless something drastically changes.
For the Giants, this trade idea would make sense for a few reasons.
With Jaxson Dart taking over as the team's new quarterback this week, the Giants need to surround him with help to give the young signal caller a chance to succeed and develop early in his career. If the Giants can add another young wide receiver like Olave, it would set Dart up for future success.
The Saints could and should look to trade Olave right now, especially if they're not going to sign him to a new deal. New Orleans could likely net a second-round pick for the star and the Giants should be fine paying a price like that.
An idea like this would likely need to wait until Nabers' injury is confirmed, but it could make sense in the long run.
