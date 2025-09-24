New Orleans In Trouble; Saints Predicted To Make Controversial QB Decision
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr in the offseason and didn't do much to replace him. They had Spencer Rattler and the recently drafted Tyler Shough on their roster already.
After a heated quarterback battle, the Saints opted to go with Rattler as their starter, and he's looked solid through three weeks. Still, the Saints are 0-3, likely headed for 0-4 and potentially 0-5. As they continue to fall down the standings, there are some calling for Shough to get his chance to start.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently predicted the Saints would bench Rattler in favor of the rookie in Week 5, assuming the Saints lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Saints predicted to bench Rattler, start Shough in Week 5
"Spencer Rattler hasn't been as bad as I expected he would be, but that doesn't mean the Saints need to just stick with him. Long-term, Rattler projects to be a solid backup quarterback, not a full-time NFL starter," Carter wrote. "And when the Saints fall to 0-4 after Sunday's loss to the Bills, it will be time for the team to make the switch.
"Is Shough the answer? Well...the fact that he turns 26 years old this month and was drafted because he was pro ready and then he went on to lose the starting job to Rattler is a big, big, big warning sign. But the Saints drafted him in the second round and need to know if he can solve their quarterback issues ahead of a 2026 NFL Draft where they're likely to pick near or at the top of the board."
A few weeks ago, Rattler beat Shough in their quarterback battle. Since then, Rattler has looked much better than anybody could have assumed. Blaming him for the Saints losses doesn't make much sense. Benching him in favor of a rookie who he's proved he is better than also doesn't make much sense.
If Rattler begins to look bad, it could make sense. But as of right now, Rattler has a better chance to carve out a future with the team than Shough does. Shough's "rookie" status doesn't make him any more valuable to the Saints than Rattler is, especially considering Rattler is younger than the rookie.
