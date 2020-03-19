Saints News Network
A.J. Klein's farewell message to the Saints and its fans

John Hendrix

The impact players feel from spending a good chunk of their time with a football team probably doesn't get talked about enough, especially when they leave on amicable terms. For the New Orleans Saints, they'll have to say goodbye to many of their players like the rest of the NFL. Some eventually return, as we've witnessed over the years, but many move on. For A.J. Klein, he's headed to the Buffalo Bills to reunite with Sean McDermott on a new three-year deal that'll pay him $18 million with $9.7 million in guarantees.

Klein took to his personal Instagram account to post his farewell message, which praised the team, his teammates, the staff, and the fans.

"Having to say farewell to New Orleans has been a bittersweet notion for my wife and I to realize. This city has built our family and we will forever carry it close to our hearts.We are so grateful to the entire Saints organization for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this incredible family for the past 3 years."

"To the training staff, equipment staff, and coaches - thank you for all your hard work and dedication day in and day out. It’s been an absolute joy to show up and go to work with all of you everyday."

"To my teammates - It has been a pleasure and an honor. I will cherish the memories of our time together both on and off the field. Thank you for making me a better football player and man."

"To the Who Dats - Thank you for welcoming me and my family with so much love and supporting us along the way! YOU are the heartbeat of the Saints and the soul of this city! We love you!"

New Orleans should be an attractive destination for virtually any player, which hasn't always been the case. Their culture and leadership has only gotten better, and this is a season where they are doing everything they can to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They'll undoubtedly have more of a challenge on their hands in 2020, but should continue making the right moves to be considered favorites. 

Comments (3)
BtBoylan
BtBoylan

Editor

Great football player... I think reuniting with his old DC was a great move for him. He will be missed in NOLA.

No. 1-3
Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

I was hoping they'd keep AJ. I like Alonso, but actually feel a little more confident with Klein given the injuries. With Kiko and Anzalone having durability concerns, linebacker depth definitely needs addressed

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

A.J. and his family will be missed in NOLA.

