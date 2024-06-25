Alontae Taylor Is The Forgotten Man In New Orleans Saints Defensive Backfield
The New Orleans Saints have perhaps the best cornerback unit in the NFL. Despite the lack of a consistent pass rush, the Saints gave up an average of 207 yards per game through the air last season, ranking 11th in the league.
Opposing quarterbacks completed less than 60% of their attempts against New Orleans coverage in 2023. Only two wide receivers managed over 100 yards against them, with eight others getting over 80, as the Saints allowed just two 300-yard passers over their 17 contests.
This success was despite the fact that elite cover corner Marshon Lattimore missed the last seven games with an ankle injury. Without Lattimore, the unit still showed impressive talent and depth while containing most of the receivers they'd face.
The cornerback crew got even stronger this offseason with the drafting of Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round. Lattimore returns healthy, as does Paulson Adebo after an outstanding campaign last year.
There is one New Orleans corner that has often been overlooked in offseason discussions. Perhaps because he had a bit of a slump in 2023 after a strong showing as a rookie, but he still figures to be a big part of any success the defense has this season.
Alontae Taylor
Alontae Taylor arrived to New Orleans as a somewhat surprising second-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. At the 49th overall pick, Taylor was the 13th defensive back taken and ninth corner selected. A bit under the radar coming into the draft, Taylor had four interceptions, 15 passes broken up, and six tackles for loss over his last three seasons with the Volunteers.
As a rookie, Taylor saw light action on defense in his first two games before missing four weeks with an injury. Upon his return, he was thrust into a much more significant role in the secondary.
Lattimore would miss 10 games because of injuries and Adebo dealt with a bit of a slump while being slowed by an early season ankle injury. As a result, Taylor wound up being the team's top corner for a large portion of the season.
Taylor would lead the Saints with 11 passes broken up in 2022. He didn't officially record an interception, but had two called back because of questionable penalties. When targeted, he'd allow only 48.5% completion rate, an impressive figure considering the high amount of man coverage he played.
Entering last season, the Saints had a strong trio of corners with Taylor, Adebo, and the returning Lattimore. A breakout performance from journeyman CB Isaac Yiadom only strengthened the position. In an effort to have their best players on the field, the Saints often used Taylor as their primary slot cornerback.
Playing a position a bit unfamiliar to him, Taylor had some struggles. This was especially evident against smaller, shifty slot receivers. For the year, Taylor allowed nearly 61% completion percentage when targeted along with four touchdowns. Those aren't bad numbers, but his inconsistency at the position hurt the defense in crucial moments.
Taylor still showed that he was a playmaker. He recorded two interceptions, with his 14 passes broken up being second on the team. His six tackles for loss was the most among New Orleans defensive backs as he notched 56 solo stops among his 75 total tackles.
Taylor also showed effectiveness as a blitzer. He had one sack and three pressures while also showing some disruption as a run defender.
An extremely physical corner at 6'1" and 199-Lbs., Taylor also has outstanding agility in coverage. While his average change-of-direction can create struggles against shifty wideouts, Taylor has the speed and physicality to match up with any receiver in the NFL.
Taylor, just 25, would be the number one cornerback on several teams. He's best as an outside corner, but his slot duties in 2023 only increased his scheme versatility. Some have even speculated a potential move to safety because of his physicality and ball skills. Those speculations grew even louder with the drafting of McKinstry.
Alontae Taylor has been mentioned shockingly little in discussions of key defenders for the Saints in 2024. That is an oversight. Expect Taylor to play several roles in the secondary, with his coverage and playmaking skills a crucial part of any success that the New Orleans defense has this season.