Alvin Kamara Floated As Potential Trade Target For Struggling AFC Contender
The New Orleans Saints have crawled out to a 0-2 start in the 2025 campaign, and while they have remained competitive in both games, their struggles have largely been expected. With the Saints not expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, they could eventually sell off some of their better players as the season goes on.
One guy who is already popping up in trade rumors is star running back Alvin Kamara. Even amid New Orleans' struggles, Kamara has remained wildly productive in the backfield, and he could be attractive to a potential playoff contender that needs help at running back.
There are already several teams that have been linked to Kamara, with one of them being the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a perennial Super Bowl contender, the Chiefs are also 0-2, and with the team needing more help on offense, Christian Ainsworth of Arrowhead Addict believes the team should try to acquire Kamara in a trade with the Saints.
Should the Saints consider trading Alvin Kamara?
"Kamara offers exactly what the Chiefs’ offense has been missing: explosiveness, vision, and high-level receiving ability out of the backfield," Ainsworth wrote. "He’s truly a weapon who can turn a simple swing pass into a 35-yard touchdown. For the price of a fifth- to sixth-round pick, this move would be difficult for Kansas City to pass up."
It remains to be seen if the Saints would be interested in trading Kamara away. He's spent his entire career in New Orleans, and while it would make a lot of sense from a financial sense to trade him while they can, that doesn't necessarily mean the front office is going to be on board with dealing him.
If the Chiefs keep on losing and their offense remains stuck in the mud, that could lead them to be a bit more aggressive in their pursuit of Kamara. If they offer a pair of early Day 3 draft picks, could that be enough to convince the Saints to part ways with their star running back?
It's still early in the season, so New Orleans likely isn't going to panic and consider trading Kamara just yet. However, if they can't find a way to win games, and a strong offer comes across their table, it could make sense for the Saints to deal Kamara at some point this season.