Three Things Learned About Saints After Two Games
The New Orleans Saints have two games under their belt and 15 more before the 2025 National Football League season wraps up.
It's a little early to have any significant takes in either direction, but there are things that can be taken away from the first two games of the season for New Orleans.
Here are three takeaways from the first two games of the season for the Saints:
The New Orleans Saints have some things to be happy about
Spencer Rattler is an NFL quarterback
Whether you agree with the team's decision to start Rattler this season or not, it's hard to argue against his progress. He was a fifth-round pick before the 2024 season and did enough behind the scenes to warrant six starts last year. He's just 24 years old and has continued to progress. This is a guy who was a former top prospect early in his college career. He had a bit of a roller coaster to get to this point, but he has looked the part so far this season for New Orleans. He looks like someone who can have a long career in the NFL, whether as a starter or a backup.
Alvin Kamara still has plenty of juice left and is still the team's best weapon
Kamara has been solid to begin the season. He has 144 rushing yards through two games, one rushing touchdown, eight catches, and 33 receiving yards. The running game has been the takeaway for him. He set a new career-high in rushing last year and is on pace to break it -- and go over 1,000 yards for the first time. The receiving work hasn't been heavy yet, that could be what helps him -- and the offense in general break out.
The Saints' pass rush could be surprisingly elite
Carl Granderson is tied atop the NFL leaderboard with 3 1/2 sacks. The Saints have eight sacks total through two games and haven't even had Chase Young available for a game yet. For all of the ways this team can improve, the pass rush has been a positive, at least.
