Alvin Kamara's Game Status In Question For Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's availability appears grim for the Green Bay game because of his groin adductor injury. Interim coach Darren Rizzi says his injury is "a little bit more significant than we initially thought. So he's going to be week-to-week at the moment. I'm going to be honest, it doesn't look great for this week."
Kendre Miller could be the featured running back for the Saints without Kamara in the backfield. New Orleans signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Coach Rizzi was unsure if he would be ready for action on Monday night. He told Rizzi he was "Happy to be home."
Regarding Kamara's condition, Rizzi didn't state if he would need surgery. Rizzie continued on his injury, "It ended up being, initially, he's kind of feeling it during the game, a little bit, was a little bit minor in the beginning. And then I actually think on the touchdown, the phenomenal touchdown catching he made, think he felt that a little bit more the initial tests were that wasn't really going to be that bad, and it's just a little bit more significant, so a little bit more missed time."
He continued, "So I think with the type of injury that he has, you know, there's multiple opinions, there's a different ways you can handle it, it can heal. So he's going to, kind of all of us, medical staff, Alvin, everyone's going to just kind of take a deep breath here and kind of see what the best option best option is for him moving forward."
Kamara is close to eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards. However, the team won't put him in any position to worsen the injury.
Rizzi also gave favorable reports on starting quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave.
New Orleans will travel to Lambeau Field for a Week 16 kickoff at 7:00 PM CT on Monday, Dec. 23.