Tonight on the Bayou Blitz, Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley will have special guest Kyle Turley. The former New Orleans Saints OL will talk about his new CBD business, life after the NFL, and thoughts about the current state of the NFL.

Date: July 10, 2020

Time: 8 PM CST/ 9 PM EST

You can follow the interview live on Facebook, Twitter/Periscope, and YouTube. Also, online at www.si.com/nfl/saints.

