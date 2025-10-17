Blockbuster Saints-Steelers Mock Trade Sends Speedy WR To Pittsburgh
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to be one of the most influential teams at the trade deadline this season.
They have a lot of potential trade candidates on their roster including names like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Kamara recently shut down trade rumors by seemingly threatening retirement, but the Saints still have other trade pieces on their roster this year.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a mock trade that would send star wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
Saints WR Rashid Shaheed would fit perfectly with the Steelers
The Steelers desperately need another wide receiver on their roster. DK Metcalf has been very good, but they don't have a No. 2 option. Adding Shaheed would give the Steelers a solid No. 2 who can stretch the field like Metcalf. This trade would make plenty of sense, as the Steelers are only swapping picks to land the playmaker.
For the Saints, they're likely going to cut ties with Shaheed at the end of the season either way, so trading him for some draft capital would make sense. He might seem more valuable than this deal suggests, but the Saints would struggle to find a better deal.
