Saints-Broncos Mock Trade Reunites Sean Payton With Fan Favorite Star
The New Orleans Saints could be big time sellers at the trade deadline this season. They have a few key pieces on their team who could generate some serious interest in the coming weeks.
Taysom Hill is one of the more intriguing names on the roster. He's a versatile weapon with a unique skillset, but the veteran is coming off a crushing ACL injury. He's looked fine since his return, so a deal might work.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a trade proposal that would send Hill to the Denver Broncos to reunite with Sean Payton in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Saints would also send a seventh-round pick alongside Hill to the Broncos in this proposal.
Broncos could land Taysom Hill from the Saints to boost the offense
"Let's reunite Hill with his biggest fan. Sean Payton's Broncos have plenty of playmakers, but they could always stand to add another threat on short yardage and in the red zone," Barnwell wrote. "Evan Engram has been a disappointment so far (137 yards), and though the Broncos have occasionally gotten Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins involved in the passing game, there's nobody in the league quite like Hill.
"And while Kellen Moore would obviously prefer to have a player with Hill's unique talents on the field, the Saints would add a little bit of extra draft capital in the process. Hill would get a chance to go play for a team with meaningful football ahead in the final days of his NFL career, and I suspect he wouldn't need too much lead time to learn the playbook."
This kind of idea would only work for a team that knows how to use Hill the right way. If any team in football can do that, it's Payton's team.
Considering it would only cost the Broncos a late round pick swap, this deal would make a lot of sense. Payton would get one of his best weapons back without losing much draft capital.
The Saints are likely cutting ties with Hill at the end of the year anyway, so trading him and upgrading a draft pick, even if they have to eat some of his money, makes a lot of sense.
