Saints May Have Tough Time Trading Derek Carr

It doesn't sound like a trade is coming in the future for the New Orleans Saints centered around retired quarterback Derek Carr.

Rumors surfaced that he could come out of retirement and play in 2026 for a team and he confirmed the noise on "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" while acknowledging it would have to be in the right scenario and with a chance to win.

That scenario hasn't surfaced yet, though. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Saints haven't been contacted about Carr to this point. A good chunk of the starting jobs around the league have already been filled. Florio pointed to the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers as two potential fits, but neither are perfect.

Will Derek Carr play again?

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Last month, retired quarterback Derek Carr said he’d return to football for a chance to play with a Super Bowl contender," Florio wrote. "As of Scouting Combine week, the Saints hadn’t heard from any team regarding a potential trade for Carr’s contract rights. Through the first week of free agency, we’re told, the Saints still haven’t gotten any inquiries. ...

"With the Raiders presumably waiting to make Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, only two teams currently have a hole in the QB1 spot: the Steelers and the Cardinals. The Cardinals, with all due respect, aren’t a Super Bowl contender. The Steelers arguably aren’t, either. In a wide-open AFC, they could be. Carr becomes a potential option in Pittsburgh if Aaron Rodgers decides not to play for the Steelers again in 2026, and if they don’t land Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the draft. (Some in league circles think the Steelers will take him if he’s on the board when Pittsburgh makes the 21st overall pick.) For now, there are no takers for Carr, if he were to unretire."

As Florio noted, the Cardinals aren't likely to contend in 2026. Plus, they have Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew and don't necessarily need another signal-caller. The Steelers won't need a quarterback if Aaron Rodgers plays in 2026. All in all, not the best situation for Carr right now if he wants to play.