Blockbuster Trade Could Send $20 Million Superstar WR To Saints
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the New York Jets could and should explore the idea of trading their franchise star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, this offseason, potentially moving him ahead of or during the NFL Draft.
"Still only 24, Wilson has already produced three 1,000-yard campaigns," Knox wrote. "He also played with Fields in college, which increases his value to the Jets. A late 2025 first-round pick would likely be the minimum asking price, and the Jets would probably want even more if dealing in 2026 draft capital."
Though Knox didn't mention the New Orleans Saints as a landing spot, let's look into whether or not they would make sense for this star wide receiver.
First of all, the Saints need a star wide out to pair next to Chris Olave. The need is there, and the fit would be perfect. Olave and Wilson were a dynamic pairing while playing together at Ohio State.
But it wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to trade Wilson in general. New York already has a depth issue at wide receiver. This issue is even more apparent with New York's lack of a reliable tight end, too.
While the Saints would be a fun fit, it doesn't make much sense unless New Orleans can find the money to extend Wilson's contract. Right now, New Orleans doesn't have that money, but if it parts ways with Derek Carr and Cam Jordan in the next year or so, it could find that money.
If the Jets float Wilson as a trade chip, the Saints are a team to watch because of their need for a pass catcher, but they might not be the most likely landing spot.
