SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

BREAKING: Saints Place WR Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve-Covid List

Bob Rose

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Friday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

USATSI_15020854_168388561_lowres
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

Sanders practiced with the team on Thursday before the positive test results, and must now quarantine until a negative test. The 33-Yr old Sanders is in his first season with the Saints and has 26 receptions for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games this season. He’s caught 18 passes for 215 yards in the last two games after a slow start and had become a huge part of the team’s passing attack.

USATSI_15000514_168388561_lowres
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) defends during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints look like they must face the Panthers without their top two wide receivers, with Sanders now on the Reserve-Covid list for Sunday's game. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, could also miss this game because of a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's practice.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for any breaking New Orleans Saints news. 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Trade Deadline: Areas the Saints Could Look to Improve

The Saints could be shoppers during the NFL's trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they'll be buyers. Where could they improve the most?

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Insider's Report on the Panthers vs. Saints

Schuyler Callihan from the AllPanthers on Sports Illustrated shares important game intelligence on the Panthers with the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Ready for a Run

The New Orleans Saints had a week off the reflect, tweak, and adjust for the 11 games remaining this season.  You get a strong sense from Sean Payton and his team, they are ready for a run towards their second Super Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Saints Offense vs. Panthers Defense Preview

Bob Rose

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings in Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL is shaping up to be exciting because anything can change in an instant. Here is the Saints News Network's Top 5 NFL Teams in Week 7.

Dr.C

Michael Thomas headlines Saints Thursday Injury Report [Week 7]

New Orleans Saints injury report for Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Week 7.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit 'Em in Week 7.

BtBoylan

Saints players with most to prove coming out of the bye week

The Saints have had an interesting start to their season, and have hopefully fixed some things. They'll need some of their big players to step up in order to get where they want to go.

John Hendrix

The Bayou Blitz: Panthers vs. Saints Preview [LIVE]

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley invite AllPanthers Managing Editor to talk about the Panthers vs. Saints game on Sunday.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Week 7: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 7 against the Panthers.

BtBoylan