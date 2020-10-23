BREAKING: Saints Place WR Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve-Covid List
Bob Rose
According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Friday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Sanders practiced with the team on Thursday before the positive test results, and must now quarantine until a negative test. The 33-Yr old Sanders is in his first season with the Saints and has 26 receptions for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games this season. He’s caught 18 passes for 215 yards in the last two games after a slow start and had become a huge part of the team’s passing attack.
The Saints look like they must face the Panthers without their top two wide receivers, with Sanders now on the Reserve-Covid list for Sunday's game. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, could also miss this game because of a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's practice.
Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for any breaking New Orleans Saints news.