BREAKING: Saints Place WR Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve-Covid List

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Friday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

Sanders practiced with the team on Thursday before the positive test results, and must now quarantine until a negative test. The 33-Yr old Sanders is in his first season with the Saints and has 26 receptions for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games this season. He’s caught 18 passes for 215 yards in the last two games after a slow start and had become a huge part of the team’s passing attack.

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) defends during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints look like they must face the Panthers without their top two wide receivers, with Sanders now on the Reserve-Covid list for Sunday's game. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, could also miss this game because of a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's practice.

