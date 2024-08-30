BREAKING: Star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Suspended By NFL
Intriguing news from the NFL broke on Friday afternoon, as former All-Pro New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas is being suspended for Week 1 of the 2024-25 NFL season. The news was posted on the league's news wire on Friday afternoon.
Thomas' suspension is being listed as a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. It stems from an arrest of Thomas in November of 2023 on charges of simple battery and criminal mischief on an alleged incident in Kenner, Louisiana. Thomas was arrested following a confrontation with a construction worker in his neighborhood.
Both charges are misdemeanors, and Thomas was cooperative with the police investigation after the incident. There has been no more legal action reported since his arrest.
Thomas, 31, is currently a free agent. He played all of his eight NFL seasons with New Orleans after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Thomas surpassed 1,100 yards receiving and had at least 92 catches in each of his first four seasons. His best year was in 2019, when he led the league with 1,725 yards and caught an NFL-record 149 passes.
Since 2020, Thomas has been plagued by injuries. Various leg and foot injuries has caused him to miss 47 of the last 57 contests in the last four years, including all of the 2021 campaign. He played in 10 games last season, but missed the final seven with a knee injury.
Thomas had 39 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He and the team had an unceremonious parting of ways in the offseason. Thomas had reportedly received little interest on the free-agent market since his official release from New Orleans.
Michael Thomas has 565 career receptions for 6,569 yards and 36 touchdowns over his seven years and 83 regular season games on the field. He is second in franchise history in receptions, fourth in receiving yardage, and seventh in scoring receptions.