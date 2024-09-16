Brian Baldinger Breaks Down How Kamara And Fuaga Lead Saints' Left-Handed Offense
Monday's video breakdowns by Brian Baldinger are events New Orleans Saints fans long to view. If the Saints keep rising in the NFL Power Rankings, we can expect to hear more of Baldy's zingers for the team throughout the season.
After New Orleans demolished the Cowboys in Week 2, Baldinger praised Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints' offensive line, tight ends, and especially rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga.
Here are a few of his top quotes from his analysis of how the "Saints ran the Cowboys out of their own palace" on Sunday:
- Great Offensive Line Play: "New offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, has his offense humming. Derek Carr is playing great. Fuaga gives Mazi Smith the shelves here, and he creates a traffic jam on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. He has them all backed up!"
- Epic Football Play Analysis: "Now, look right here. Two tight ends, like big tight ends. [Juwan] Johnson. Okay? [Foster] Moreau handling Micah Parsons. And then here's Fuaga taking the rookie Neilen all the way over to the star. And Derek Carr from the star hits Chris Olave right there against Diggs for 39 yards."
- In Love With Saints Left Side: "Look at this alley that gets created right here. Alright? Behind Fuaga and Lucas Patrick. It's beautiful."
- An Emerging Phenom: "And this Rashid Shahid, all he does is just score from anywhere on the field. 70 yards that time."
Next, Baldy fell in love with how well the Saints' first-round pick dominated veterans like "Tank" Lawrence for "Zero Negative Plays" in Sunday's victory:
- Saints' Left-Handed Dominance: "The Saints are a left-handed team. It's beautiful to watch."
- Kamara's Masterclass: "Kamara is just doing Kamara-type things, like spinning and winning and scoring touchdowns, but it's play after play." And, "Kamara like looking like Kamara when he was a rookie coming out of Tennessee. What a day for Kamara."
- Celebrating the Saints' Blocking Success: "What a day for Fuaga and Johnson and Patrick. Right? The whole group! Ruiz, Penning, McCoy. What a day. What a day. What a day. What a day."
New Orleans will have an equally challenging day when they square off against Philadelphia in Week 3. If the Eagles lose to Atlanta on Monday Night Football, should we consider the Saints and Bucs as the top teams in the NFC?
We shall see.