Saints Insider Shuts Down Wild Alvin Kamara Speculation

The New Orleans Saints surely have some difficult decisions to make this offseason, but that doesn't mean that all of the chatter out there is worth looking into.

For example, NFL.com's Matt Okada floated Alvin Kamara as a notable cut candidate for the franchise this offseason.

"The Saints likely haven’t found their future at the position yet -- ﻿Audric Estimé﻿, ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ nor ﻿Devin Neal﻿ really fit the bill -- but with a cap hit of $18.6 million, their vision probably shouldn’t involve Kamara," Okada wrote. "Cutting him before June 1 only frees up $360,000 (with $18.2 million in dead money), so he’s an excellent candidate for a post-June 1 designation (when the cap savings rockets up to $8.5 million). But either way, 2026 should be the first season in nearly a decade without the Pro Bowl back in the Bayou."

The Saints have decisions to make

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports completely shut down the idea.

"I get why people would want to put Alvin’s name on this list, but he’s not a cut candidate. There would be zero real benefit," Nowak wrote. "When the situation is: Pay the same money whether he plays for the team or not … in most cases that guy sticks around (exception: said player retires)."

From just a financial standpoint, it makes sense why Kamara's name would pop up on the list. But he's more than just a number. Kamara is a franchise cornerstone and is heading into his 10th season with the franchise. Don't be shocked if you see some sort of restructuring this offseason, but an outright cut would be a shock.

As Nowak noted, there isn't a benefit for New Orleans. There still would be a cost associated with him and the franchise would be moving on from a fan favorite and team pillar without a long-term plan in place. It's easy to speculate and all of that, but don't expect Kamara to be cut this offseason.

