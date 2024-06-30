Cam Jordan Hosts Several Of The New Orleans Saints Edge Rushers At 'Sack Summit' And The 'Power Slap 8' Competition
Cam Jordan, Von Miller, and Max Crosby host the annual Sack Summit with the goal to 'link and learn' from the National Football League's top pass rushers.
The two-day event, held this past week in Las Vegas, Nevada, was a testament to the dedication and commitment of several New Orleans Saints defensive ends — Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, Niko Lalos, and Payton Turner — who actively participated in the seminars and workout sessions, demonstrating an eagerness to enhance their skills.
Jordan shared videos on social media of the Saints players enjoying the Power Slap 8 competition in the Cobalt Ballroom at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, June 28. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton joined Jordan for a photo at the match.
CAM JORDAN'S LEGENDARY CAREER
Cam Jordan, 35, has already cemented himself as a legendary player in New Orleans Saints history with 117.5 career sacks and 225 QB Hits. Last season, Jordan's performance suffered from an ankle injury, resulting in only 2.0 sacks, far below his usual pace.
After his All-Pro honors and voted to eight Pro Bowls, the Hall of Fame-worthy defensive end enters "Season No. 14" with the New Orleans Saints. Nonetheless, Jordan's leadership and experience will anchor a unit desperately needing to atone for an underachieving sack performance, amassing just 14 of the 34 club's sacks.
SAINTS EDGE RUSHERS SACKS = 14.0
- Carl Granderson - 8.5
- Tanoh Kpassagnon - 3.5
- Cam Jordan - 2.0
SAINTS SACK LEADERS (OTHER POSITIONS) = 20.0
- LB Demario Davis - 6.5
- DT Bryan Breese - 4.5 (Rookie)
- DT Nathan Shepherd - 3.5
- LB Zack Baun - 2.0 (left via free agency)
- DB Alontae Taylor - 1.0
- DB Jordan Howden - 1.0
- S Marcus Maye - 1.0 (released)
- LB Pete Werner - 0.5
CAM JORDAN IN 2024-25
Tough Jordan toughed it out through the season despite being injured. The wise veteran is aware that a change of the guard could be near in New Orleans. His 2024-25 compensation accounts for 5.4% of the team's salary cap at $13,852,250, with $12.6 million paid through a prorated signing bonus.
Carl Granderson is now New Orleans sack leader with 14.0 over the previous two seasons. The signing of Chase Young and his 7.5 sacks in 2023 indicates the team's recognition of the need to increase production at the edge rusher position.
Most figure Jordan will rebound, but New Orleans must have Isaiah Foskey, Payton Turner, Niko Lalos, and possibly rookie Trajan Jeffcoat prove during training camp the squad will trend in the right direction ahead of the new season.
At this point in his illustrious career, whether placed on the edge or sliding inside, his greatest value will always be just being Cam Jordan for the New Orleans Saints.