CAN'T MISS THIS: Saints Rookie Quarterback Delivers On First Drive In Superdome
NEW ORLEANS -- Whether it be by design or some other reason, the Saints turned to rookie Spencer Rattler to kick off their first offensive drive of the second quarter. He made the most of it, helping pilot a 9-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a big touchdown hookup to Equanimeous St. Brown.
It was a 3rd-and-12 play that actually went back to the Titans' 21-yard-line after a Michael Jacobson holding call nullified a James Robinson 11-yard rushing touchdown. Rattler tried the slant to Bub Means on the 2nd-and-12 play that was dropped, but hit a beautiful pass to St. Brown to help cut the Titans lead to 10-7. Rattler came out throwing on the drive, hitting Bub Means for 13 yards to kick it off.
We'll see if Jake Haener comes back in for the third quarter, but he did start the game. The backup battle is unsettled right now, so it's going to be interesting to see if the rookie can make one final push for the coaches.