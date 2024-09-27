Saints News Network

Major Blow to Saints: Top Receiver Suffers Injury in Friday's Practice

Chris Olave suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice and is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

John Hendrix

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to making a first down reception against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints are banged up in a bad way, and they have another big injury to deal with ahead of Sunday's game with the Falcons. Wide receiver Chris Olave injured his hamstring during Friday's practice and is now considered day-to-day. He's officially questionable on the final injury report.

New Orleans already had two receivers dealing with injuries this week, with Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) getting hurt in Thursday's practice and A.T. Perry dealing with a hamstring. Perry was ruled out of action. The team lost center Erik McCoy to a groin injury and won't have guard Cesar Ruiz due to a knee injury.

We'll have to see where Olave is at on game day, but that gives the Saints three healthy receivers going into Sunday: Rashid Shaheed and rookies Mason Tipton and Bub Means. New Orleans will most assuredly call someone up from the practice squad, likely Equanimeous St. Brown.

Week 4's matchup in Atlanta is going to put the stress test on the Saints, and we'll see if they can overcome the major adversity on their hands.

