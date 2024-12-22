Could Saints' Recent Cold-Weather Success Help Against Packers At Frigid Lambeau Field?
In Week 16, the New Orleans Saints (5-9) will confront a cold-weather challenge when they square off against the Green Bay Packers (10-4) in a highly anticipated frigid Monday Night Football matchup.
Like many teams that play in dome stadiums, the Saints typically perform better at home in the climate-controlled environment of the Caesars Superdome. However, they also are trending with a good record in cold-weather games.
Saints QB Coach, Andrew Janocko, got very creative with the team this week by calling plays in the team's freezer at their practice facility. "This morning, Janocko took us in the cafeteria freezer, where it was like 10 degrees, and we're just going through the whole script in there, and so just doing that, that helped a lot," Spencer Rattler shared with local media. "So hopefully it's not 10 degrees, but we'll be ready."
Saints Cold-Weather Record
New Orleans has played nearly 17 games in temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit throughout its franchise history, as reported by John Sigler. Their overall record in these "cold-weather games" is six wins and nine losses, which is more competitive than many might expect for a team based in the warm climate of New Orleans.
Saints Recent Cold-Weather Success
The Saints have improved cold-weather performances recently, winning their last two games in sub-32-degree temperatures.
In 2022, New Orleans defeated the Cleveland Browns 17-10 in a game where the temperature was 6 degrees Fahrenheit with a projected windchill of -21°F at kickoff.
Their previous cold-weather victory came in 2010 against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a 34-30 win in 32-degree weather.
Saints Historical Challenges
The Saints had struggles in cold weather during playoff battles but recorded a significant 26-24 postseason victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 4, 2014
The infamous "Beast Quake" playoff loss on Jan. 8, 2011, occurred during a game with a temperature of 39 degrees between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. The Saints ultimately lost the match 41-36.
Until this day, we cannot pin what was more shocking for the Saints and their fans: losing to a 7-9 Seahawks team, the seismic recording of the crowd's reaction, or allowing Marshawn Lynch to break nine tackles and secure New Orleans' defeat.
Other Notable Cold-Weather Games For New Orleans
Some memorable cold-weather games for the Saints include:
- Dec. 8, 1968: A 29-17 loss to the Eagles in their first sub-32 degree game.
- Nov. 28, 1971: A 29-21 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in 30-degree weather.
- Jan. 6, 1991: A playoff loss to the Chicago Bears in frigid conditions.
During The Drew Brees Era
The Saints improved their performance in cold weather with Drew Brees under center. Brees was familiar with frigid games after playing his collegiate football for Purdue in Lafayette, Indiana.
Up to 2014, as the Saints' quarterback, Brees maintained a 63.5% completion rate and averaged 329 yards per game in temperatures under 40 degrees. New Orleans began to shed the "soft" commentary of a dome team by finding success on the road in cold conditions.
Although the Saints have historically faced challenges in cold-weather games, their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers will be about a team hoping to build up their young talent.
Spencer Rattler won't have Alvin Kamara, and Taysom Hill has safety valves out of the backfield. Reliance on Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson may be elements of Klint Kubiak's gameplan for the Saints' offense.
Hopefully, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (flu/illness) will be ready for action in the passing attack on Monday. If not, the team will have to grind out a victory in the old-fashioned way, with Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams toting the rock on the ground.
Additionally, they need to be patient. Games like the one they will face Monday night are typically won when a quarterback makes mistakes in the air.
Cold weather is fun in December, especially having an opportunity to play on the hallowed gridiron of Lambeau Field.