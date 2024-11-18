Darren Rizzi Makes New Orleans Saints History In Win Over Browns
Darren Rizzi added his name to the New Orleans Saints history books with his team's 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The victory improved the Saints to 4-7 and kept their slim hopes alive in the NFC South division.
Since taking over for the fired Dennis Allen two weeks ago, Rizzi has won both games as interim coach. Each contest was at home in the Superdome. After a bye this coming week, the Saints will face a Los Angeles Rams team that is currently 5-5. That will also be at home, on Sunday Dec. 1.
A special teams coach throughout his 16-year NFL coaching career, announcers on Sunday's telecast joked that perhaps Rizzi has a curse on opposing kickers.
Perhaps they're right. Last Sunday, Atlanta's Younghoe Koo missed three of his four field goal attempts. This Sunday, Cleveland K Dustin Hopkins was wide left on all three of his field goal tries.
Rizzi Making History
Prior to Rizzi taking over for Allen, there had only been five interim coaches in the 58-year history of the Saints. Each of those five interims won only one game in their stint on the sidelines, going a combined 5-26.
Rizzi's two victories makes him the only interim coach in team history with two wins. He's also the only one of the six interim coaches to win in their second game in charge.
Rizzi is also only second coach in the 58-year history of the franchise, interim or otherwise, to win his first two games on the sidelines. He joins Sean Payton to accomplish that feat. Payton won in his first three outings with the Saints after taking over in 2006.
New Orleans goes into their bye week with more momentum than they've had at any point this season since after the second week. They may have dug a hole too big to climb to a division title. However, the team is doing exactly what Rizzi said they'd do when promoted to coach. These Saints play hard, they fight, and they are entertaining to watch.