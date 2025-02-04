Derek Carr To Steelers? Saints Linked To Potential Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Saints face a tough decision with quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. On one hand, Carr is the best option the Saints have on the field. But on the other hand, the Saints would save a lot of money if they cut or traded him before the 2025 season.
The Saints need to save money because they rank dead last in the NFL in cap space. Trading Carr would save quite a bit of money.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently linked Carr to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a potential blockbuster trade that nobody would see coming. Solak suggested that if Sam Darnold returns to the Minnesota Vikings, it would heighten the desire for teams to trade for Carr.
"In Darnold's absence, I could see the trade market getting hot for a player like Carr, the next-best option for two-to-three years of acceptable play," Solak wrote. "The Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin need that plug-and-play fix at quarterback to finally find some postseason wins before seats start to get too hot. Could they work with the Saints to get New Orleans some cap relief in return for Carr's services? I think it's doable."
Carr's salary is an issue for the Saints, but it would also be an issue for the Steelers. Pittsburgh would likely rather re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields than trade for Carr with his massive contract.
If the Saints are willing to pay a portion of the deal, this could make a bit more sense. If not, it's much more likely the Steelers stay with Fields.
