Get Ready: Eagles vs. Saints on FOX This Week - Will You Tune In?
The Saints (2-0) host the Eagles (1-1) for a big Week 3 matchup inside the Superdome. New Orleans has impressed many around the league early on, and they look for their first 3-0 start since 2013. Philadelphia is reeling after a last-minute loss to the Falcons, and they're a team who is trying to figure some things out in this early season. Here's what the early projected broadcast looks like.
NFL Week 3 Projected Eagles-Saints Broadcast Map (506sports)
FOX has sent their second broadcast team for the game, as Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver will handle Sunday's contest. Scott Novak will be the referee. They have the doubleheader this week. Clearly, you can see that there's a lot more eyeballs on the Saints right now, but playing the Eagles also helps. As always, be sure to check your local listings to ensure you get the game, as this is an unofficial map.
Quick Hits From the NFL
- New Orleans has 91 points, most by team in 1st 2 games in 15 years & tied 4th-most by team in 1st 2 games of season in NFL history. Became 3rd team since 1970 (2018 Saints & 2007 Patriots) with 44+ points in 3 straight games. Can become 4th team all-time with 40+ points in 4 straight games.
- Derek Carr had 3 TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) and a pick for a 125 rating in Week 2. Carr aims for his 7th in row with 100+ rating & 8th in row with 2+ TD passes. Could have his 4th in row at home with 3+ TD passes & 130+ rating. Completed 31 of 34 attempts (career-high 91.2 pct.) for 323 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 113.6 rating in his last start vs. Phi. (10/24/21 w/ LV).
- Alvin Kamara had 180 scrimmage yards (115 rush, 65 rec.) & 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 receiving) in Week 2 & became 5th player in SB era with multiple career games with 150+ scrimmage yards & 4+ TDs. Aims for his 3rd in row with 110+ scrimmage yards & TD. Has TD in 2 of his 3 career regular season games vs. Philly.
- Chris Olave had 81 receiving yards last week. Has a receiving TD in 2 of his past 3 at home.
- Rashid Shaheed had 109 scrimmage yards (96 receiving, 13 rushing) and a receiving TD last week. Aims for his 4th in row with TD catch. Had 6 catches for 79 yards in the last meeting.
- Cam Jordan had 3 sacks & a forced fumble in the last meeting.
- Carl Granderson had 1.5 sacks last week & had 1.5 sacks in the last meeting.