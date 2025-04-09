Eagles-Saints Projected Blockbuster Lands 4-Pick Haul, New QB For New Orleans
Could the 2025 NFL Draft be the long-awaited excuse for the New Orleans Saints to commit to a roster overhaul?
Whether the Saints want to acknowledge it or not, this roster isn't built to make a playoff appearance. It's too thin at too many key positions and the salary cap picture is so bleak that New Orleans is continuing to shoulder future debt every offseason just to plug a few holes.
The lifeblood of an NFL franchise is young, cost-controlled talent. The Saints need that more than ever, and if there's any way to add more early-round draft picks to their current and future reserves, they should strongly consider their options.
One NFL writer sees the Saints trading all the way to the back of the first round of this year's draft to do just that--stock up.
On Tuesday, Tom Fanelli of Fantasy Pros predicted that the Saints would trade the number-nine pick to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for the 32nd and 64th overall picks this year, plus second and third-rounders next year. Then, with the 32nd pick, Fanelli projected the Saints would select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"The Saints might have finally realized it’s time for a rebuild," Fanelli wrote. "After moving back and acquiring multiple Day 2 picks, New Orleans finds a long-term replacement for Derek Carr. Dart has drawn comparisons to two of the past three starting quarterbacks Kellen Moore has coached – Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts."
Dart has become an exceptionally intriguing prospect thanks to his strong senior season and improved arm talent. The 23-year-old led the nation in passing yards per attempt this past season (10.8) while throwing for 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The long-term success of this trade would also come down to whether the Saints hit on the other picks involved, but picking Dart would grab the most headlines. If the Saints believe he can be their quarterback of the future, getting him after trading back could go down as one of Mickey Loomis' greatest moves as general manager.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Add Much-Needed 'Big-Bodied Receiver' After 1,300-Yard Season