Explosive Saints Passing Attack Looks To Blow Through Eagles Defense
The New Orleans Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in one of the bigger matchups in Week 3. New Orleans comes into this game at 2-0 after defeating Carolina and Dallas by a combined score of 91-29. Philadelphia enters at 1-1 after losing 22-21 at home against the Falcons in the final minutes on Monday night.
New Orleans was expected to have a stout defense this season and they have played up to that billing in the first two weeks. What is surprising about the team's strong start has been their equally explosive and efficient offense. The Saints rank first in points scored and third in total so far, destroying defenses in every imaginable way.
They'll now square off against a Philadelphia defense with plenty of talent. However, it is one that has underachieved since the middle part of last year. After two games, the Eagles are 30th in total yards surrendered and 27th in points allowed. They've struggled equally against the run and pass, despite the offseason addition of respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
The Saints News Network has already previewed the New Orleans running game against Philadelphia's defense. Now it's time to preview an aspect of their offense that was heavily scrutinized throughout the offseason.
Saints Passing Attack vs. Eagles Pass Defense
New Orleans Offense
Again, it's only two games, but Derek Carr is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. He leads the league with five touchdown passes, against just one interception, while completing nearly 77% of his throws for 443 yards.
In his last seven games spanning back to Week 13 of last season, Carr has thrown 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He seems to have a firm grasp of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system already, showing incredible precision from either the pocket or on the move and going through his reads with impressive decisiveness.
Carr has two game-breaking weapons on the outside in wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Olave, a 1,000-yard receiver in each of his first two years, has six catches for 92 yards so far. On the verge of moving into the top-tier level of wideouts, Olave has improved his intermediate route precision and is capable of spectacular catches to go along with his breakaway speed.
Shaheed, also in his third year, is off to an incredible start. He has seven receptions for 169 yards, leading the team in both categories, while catching two long touchdowns. Shaheed is an underrated route runner, but what strikes fear in defenses is his sprinters speed, deep ball skills, and open field running ability.
If there's a concern about the New Orleans offense so far, it's that a competent third wideout has yet to emerge. A.T. Perry (hand) has yet to play a snap this season. Veteran Cedrick Wilson and rookies Mason Tipton and Bub Means have a combined two targets and one catch between them.
Kubiak's offenses traditionally get tight ends involved as pass catchers. The Saints have two solid ones in Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau. Neither were targeted in Week 2 but combined to catch six of seven targets for 69 yards and two scores in Week 1.
Moreau is the better blocker of the two and a solid short-intermediate receiver. Johnson, a converted wideout, presents a matchup advantage for the Saints at various places along the formation and at all three levels of a defense as a receiver.
Listed as a tight end, versatile weapon Taysom Hill lines up everywhere for the Saints. Most effective as a runner, opponents who overlook Hill's receiving ability will pay a heavy price. Hill left last week's win with a chest injury, but returned to practice on Thursday and is trending towards playing against the Eagles.
Alvin Kamara hasn't been heavily used as a receiver yet, but it's sure to happen. Kubiak's offense uses versatile running backs in several ways, and Kamara is already thriving in this scheme as a runner.
Kamara is tied with Shaheed for the team lead with seven catches which has resulted in 92 yards. That is including a brilliant 57-yard score on a screen pass.
Expect Kamara to be used more as a receiver outside the numbers as this season progresses. In the meantime, he is certainly a big-play threat on screens and check-down passes.
The most maligned position on this team since last season ended is the offensive line. However, this entire unit has played near brilliant football. They have been outstanding for the running game, but have also kept Derek Carr almost completely clean. Carr has been sacked only once by an opposing pass rush, who have recorded a meager two QB hits on the New Orleans passer.
Interior blocking has been stout with guards Lucas Patrick, Cesar Ruiz, and C Erik McCoy. The most pleasant surprise has been the play on the outside. Left tackle Taliese Fuaga, this year's first-round pick, is playing like a seasoned Pro Bowler. Right tackle Trevor Penning is starting to shed the label of a 2022 first-round draft bust. If this line can sustain this top level of play, the sky is the limit for this offense.
Philadelphia Defense
After finishing 31st in pass defense last season, the Eagles hired Vic Fangio to boost the defense. The results so far? Philadelphia ranks 28th against the pass after two contests, giving up 242 yards per game through the air while allowing four touchdown passes with only one interception and three sacks in return.
Late coverage breakdowns, which is also what plagued the Eagles last year, cost them a win against the Falcons. Darius Slay is still a respected cornerback but has given up eight catches on nine targets without an official pass breakup.
Philadelphia added corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean early in this year's draft to join 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo. Mitchell is off to a promising start with three passes broken up and a 46% completion percentage when targeted. Ringo and DeJean have seen the field little so far.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a proven playmaker, but has also been guilty of crippling breakdowns in coverage. Additionally, the former Saint is listed as a game-time decision because of a 'foot injury.' If he can't go, steady veteran Avonte Maddox will see more snaps. Free safety Reed Blankenship has good awareness and ball skills but limited range in deep support.
Philadelphia linebackers haven't been much help in coverage. Opposing backs and tight ends have averaged over 10 yards per catch against Eagles linebackers and safeties. Nakobe Dean looks to have a bright future, but Devin White's atrocious instincts nullifies his athleticism.
Former Saint Zack Baun is the last person a defensive coordinator wants in coverage. Baun had an impressive pass rushing outing in the opener against Green Bay, but was exposed for the limited player he is by the Falcons. Don't be surprised if rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. surpasses both Baun and White on the depth chart.
Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith are listed as outside linebackers. In reality, they are just pass rushers in Fangio's 3-4 scheme. All are talented pass rushers, along with end Jalen Carter. However, these five have no sacks and just three QB hits combined this season.
Less than two years ago, the Eagles had an eye-popping 70 sacks. That number dropped to a respectable 43 sacks and 106 QB hits a year ago, but Haason Reddick (16 sacks) and Fletcher Cox (5 sacks) are now gone.
Vic Fangio can certainly design a scheme disruptive to quarterbacks. The potential is also there up front. Whether it's from their talented edge rushers or an inside push from Milton Williams or mammoth DT Jordan Carter, the Eagles have disrupted quarterbacks very little since the middle portion of last season.
What to Watch
Alvin Kamara looks to have a tremendous open field advantage against the Philadelphia linebackers. Kamara will be the focal point of a rushing attack that is critical to the success of the offense, but expect Klint Kubiak to test Eagles coverage by working him in more as a receiver.
Look for New Orleans to also involve their tight ends more. Especially Juwan Johnson, who the Eagles may have no answer for if Gardner-Johnson is limited or out. Johnson and Moreau could have some big catches on intermediate routes off play-action if the Saints are successful with the run.
Shaheed has been on a roll to start the year. It also feels like only a matter of time before Olave strings together a few big outings. This could be the week for either receiver. The Eagles put an emphasis on upgrading their secondary this offseason, but the moves have yet to pay off.
If the Eagles bring a defensive back up to support the run, these wideouts are a big play waiting to happen. If they sit back in coverage, Kubiak will pound them with the run and pepper them with underneath routes against a secondary that's had tackling issues.
The matchup on this side of the ball will be up front. Will the Eagles play up to their talented potential and pressure Carr consistently? Or, will the New Orleans offensive line continue their roll by protecting Carr and establishing offensive balance? If it's the latter, the Saints will likely have another highly productive day offensively.