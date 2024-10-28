Exposed Again: Gross Ineptitude Of Saints Season Continues In Loss To Chargers
The New Orleans Saints lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday. This one was at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on the road by a 26-8 score. It was the first time that the Saints have lost six straight games since the 2005 season.
New Orleans, now 2-6, got the first score of the game on a botched punt by the Chargers that resulted in a safety. That 2-0 lead stood up through the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Saints, you typically need more than the output of a baseball offense to win football games.
Slightly improved defense kept the Saints in the game for a bit. The score was 9-5 in favor of the Chargers at halftime and a reasonable margin of 16-8 after three quarters. Offensive ineptitude, defensive breakdowns, and an inability to make any play in crucial moments against doomed New Orleans.
It was a familiar script and a predictable result from a bad football team. Some fans want to blame the coach, the injury excuse, or a few specific players. Make no mistake, this continues to be a team effort in futility.
OFFENSE
Over the last 10 quarters, the Saints have scored only 18 points and one garbage-time touchdown. New Orleans had a decent 366 yards of total offense and averaged 5.6 per rush against a good Chargers defense. They were also an abysmal 2/16 on third downs, drove the ball inside the Chargers 20 just once in 13 possessions, and punted a season-high nine times on the day.
Rookie QB Spencer Rattler got his third straight start for an injured Derek Carr. For the first time, Rattler had a full week of game plan preparation. He also had nearly a full offense for the first time, as Chris Olave, Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, and Lucas Patrick all returned from injury.
Rattler completed only 12 of 24 throws for 156 yards before being lifted for Jake Haener at the end of the third quarter. He looked skittish and out of sorts, but also wasn't given much help by drops, poor blocking, and an ultra conservative game plan.
Olave and WR Bub Means were in and out of the injury tent all afternoon. Tight end Juwan Johnson continued his inconsistencies. When the Saints were able to mount a semblance of a drive, it was often derailed by a penalty from their offensive linemen.
When Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Lucas Patrick, or Cesar Ruiz weren't committing penalties, they were whiffing on blocks. Los Angeles pass rushers poured into the backfield. Fuaga had his worst outing as a pro, but he wasn't that much better than the rest of his teammates up front.
DEFENSE
The Saints came out aggressively and effectively on defense. They were stuffing the run, suffocating receivers, getting penetration into the backfield, and cutting down pass catchers after short gains.
The Chargers were only 3 of 12 on third downs and had 378 yards of total offense. Not great, but a far cry from what the Saints had given up over their previous three games and four of five outings.
As the game wore on, New Orleans showed the same issues that have haunted them all year. Poor tackling, both in effort and fundamentals, allowed Charger ball carriers to pick up key extra yardage. Coverage breakdowns in the second half led to big plays which the Saints punchless offense simply couldn't match.
Especially infuriating, again, was an invisible New Orleans pass rush. They got some pressure early to affect plays, but disappeared when the team needed it most. The Saints had three sacks, but that is a misleading number. When New Orleans was able to get to Justin Herbert, he often easily slipped away from pressure, broke through tackles, or escaped to make big plays with his legs or to find receivers on the run.
The Chargers are absolutely not a good offense. Against the Saints, that didn't look like the case. It wasn't the first time this season, nor will it likely be the last.
COACHING/FRONT OFFICE
On the Saints opening possession of the game they drove the ball to just across midfield. Facing 4th and less than a yard, a conservative team punted the ball instead of rolling the dice to grab early points and momentum.
The strategy paid off, as New Orleans got their safety after stopping the Chargers. However, this defense was last or nearly last in all major categories coming into the game. The call instead felt like the Saints were ''coaching scared'' yet again.
Starting Spencer Rattler was the right move. However, it was clear by the game plan and play-calling that New Orleans didn't have any confidence in the rookie. If that were the case, why not go with Jake Haener? Once again, New Orleans showed a crippling inability to adjust to anything their opponents did successfully on either side of the ball.
Dennis Allen's Saints are now 4-18 when they play a team with a .500 or better record. There are multiple reasons why. This team has consistently gotten outplayed by opponents with an equal level of talent, but the Saints also get out-coached nearly every week.
Is it all Dennis Allen's fault? Absolutely not. It's also time to lump this mess of head coach, staff, personnel department, front office, and ownership together. Firing Dennis Allen will not cure everything that's wrong with the Saints. However, it's a move that feels long overdue. It would at least indicate that ownership and front office not only holds poor performances accountable, but that they're also willing show a direction that the entire franchise currently lacks.