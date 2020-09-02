The New Orleans Saints will have fans in attendance of their Week 3 football game against the Green Bay Packers. State of Louisiana's Governor Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Cantrell administrations support the decision to have fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Orleans Saints organization sent a letter via email to their current season ticket holders announcing the decision.

LETTER TO SAINTS SEASON-TICKET HOLDERS

"Governor Edwards and Mayor Cantrell, along with their staffs, have been extremely supportive of our hosting fans as soon as it is safe to do so. The New Orleans Saints greatly appreciate their leadership and efforts to keep our community safe. We have met with our state and local government officials to review our comprehensive health and safety plan to allow us to host fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season while protecting the health of our fans, players, staff and community. This plan can only be implemented when our government leaders have determined that the rate of infection, positivity rate of testing and ability of our healthcare system to treat patients meet acceptable thresholds to allow large public events. At this time, while state officials have given their approval for fans to attend Saints games beginning with our second home game on Sunday, September 27, we continue to have positive dialogue with city officials on how and when to accommodate fans safely. It is imperative that our fans know that the health and safety of all those attending our games is the highest priority of not only the New Orleans Saints but also state and local officials. While conditions are trending in the right direction we, along with our state and city leaders, encourage everyone to continue to do your part in reducing risks by following all government health and safety guidelines." New Orleans Saints

The message continued to address the game-day capacity within the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and seat assignments. The organization will create "account pods" for ticket-holders who have purchased tickets together as families and/or friends. Account pods are classified as the following:

"We will be treating each group of tickets on your account as a unique "account pod" (a "pod" is defined as the number of seats that may be seated together) that will be socially distanced from other ticket account pods. This approach will allow us to maintain flexibility to respond to potential changes to health conditions and safety guidelines that could potentially allow for increased attendance throughout the season."

The Saints describe how the ticket assignments will follow the CDC social-distancing guidelines within the stadium. "Season Ticket Holders on a two (2) or three (3) game rotation system. The final rotation will depend on the total number of Season Ticket Holders that need to be accommodated once the opt-out deadline has passed. For example, each account will be randomly assigned one (1) of the first two (2) OR three (3) regular-season games that are played with fans in attendance."

Emails with the subject line "YOUR SAINTS TICKETS" will be sent to excited fans for their first game seating assignments during the week of September 14, 2020. The document does mention single-game tickets will be offered via lottery to Season Ticket Holders who were not granted access to the individual game."

New Orleans Saints and NFL fans, staff, media, and stadium personnel attending any New Orleans Saints game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be required to wear face masks. Fans who do not comply with the NFL Fan Code of Conduct will be ejected from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome premises. Unfortunately, fans will not be permitted to be outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Champions Square on game days. Additional information on the stadium safety protocols, ticket opt-outs, and resale policies and procedures were described within the letter.

The Packers game will be the team's second home game and serve as a barometer for the team, NFL, and stadium administration in handling the re-opening since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. By re-opening ahead of Phase 3 in Louisiana, a New Orleans Saints game boosts the New Orleans economy in areas of concessions, hospitality, tourism, and other secondary businesses. The good news for the team is they will have the support and energy of one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL.