Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Heavily Consider Saints Offensive Stars In Week 3
Week 3 is a crucial one for many NFL teams, as teams that started in the dreaded 0-2 hole look to change their outlook on the young season. For fantasy owners, the same could be said. The first week brings surprises to the table, while you try to rush to the waiver wire to help improve in the second week. Now, you look to put your best foot forward to try to put a run together. Here's how the Saints can help you win your matchup this week.
Be sure to check out Sports Illustrated's Fantasy coverage with Michael Fabiano for all your needs this football season.
Start These Saints Players
Alvin Kamara (Projected 16.35 Points)
Kamara is a must-start for fantasy owners. He exploded against the Cowboys and likely single-handedly won you your matchup last week. The Eagles run defense isn't good right now, giving up 157.5 yards/game. That nets them the 25th-ranked run unit, and they're 30th in the league with 399.5 yards/game given up. They just haven't found their identity yet, and Kamara should keep some stellar production going behind the Saints offensive line.
Chris Olave (Projected 11.29 Points)
Olave hit his projection last week, hauling in 4 catches for 81 yards on 6 targets. This could be a good week for him to find the end zone, but the way New Orleans has been using him and running looks helps open up a lot in the passing game. He draws a big matchup this week, but he's still a top option each week and cannot be overlooked.
Rashid Shaheed (Projected 12.30 Points)
Shaheed is the hottest Saints receiver right now and a top option behind Kamara. He's found the end zone in consecutive weeks and has netted fantasy owners nearly 20 points in each of the first two outings. He's more than a deep threat, and he's only getting a handful of catches each week. This does feel like another solid week to start him with confidence. Shaheed could find the end zone again on a deep play easily.
Derek Carr (Projected 13.81 Points)
Carr is an extremely sneaky play this week as a QB1, as he's averaged over 21 points in both of his first games. It won't always last for the Saints offense, but Philly's defense is giving up a lot of yards. Carr should be good for over 200 yards and a couple of touchdown passes. The fact he had a quarterback sneak for a touchdown also helped his value.
Blake Grupe (Projected 8.2 Points)
He had an extra point blocked last week, but still hit a short field goal and 5 extra points. As long as the Saints offense is rolling, he's someone that has to be in your lineup each week. Even if they don't, he can get you a stable amount of points.
Proceed With Caution With These Saints
- Taysom Hill, FLEX (Projected 5.30 Points) - He's questionable entering Sunday with a chest injury and even if he somehow plays, I could see a pitch count of sorts. Hill has been my sleeper for weeks, but it just hasn't netted much fantasy production. I think there will be a time and place where we see him explode, but Kamara is the hot hand.
Don't Roll With These Saints
- Jamaal Williams, RB (Projected 3.60 Points) - 13.2 points to start off the fantasy year, which saw him find the end zone early this season. He got plenty of looks to start the season, but I feel like Dallas' front is going to pose a bigger challenge. He could get you a touchdown plunge and is worth considering in deeper leagues.
- Juwan Johnson, TE (Projected 4.21 Points) - It's just not safe to trust a Saints tight end right now. Johnson was blanked on the fantasy stat sheet last week.
- Foster Moreau, TE (Projected 3.09 Points) - Moreau had a touchdown wiped out due to an ineligible man downfield call. That also took a touchdown pass away from Carr. He could be a little more active against the Eagles similar to Week 1, but is quite a risky play. There's better options, but he does get the majority of the snaps on offense to lead the group.
Saints IDP Thoughts
Alontae Taylor has had a really hot start for the defense, being the main sack artist in Week 1 and finishing with 18 points and then led the team in tackles in Week 2 to finish with 8.5 points. The game plan could shift a little this week with Jalen Hurts in town. However, Taylor is a good play if you need a defensive back.
Tyrann Mathieu had his second straight week with a turnover, while Demario Davis is the best version of consistency on the Saints defense. Pete Werner could also warrant play at linebacker with the Eagles run attack. Chase Young and Carl Granderson netted you some sack production in Week 2, and those are the best bets for the edge group.
Saints Free Agent Watchlist
- Foster Moreau, TE (2% Started, 20% Rostered) - He went through the concussion protocol, but seems like he's on the right track to play on Sunday. Of all the Saints tight ends, he got 51 snaps and came away with 12.30 points in Week 1. He probably won't be the most consistent option weekly, but could be a sneaky play early on.
- A.T. Perry, WR (1% Started, 49% Rostered) - This might be the week we see Perry in the lineup, but in deeper leagues you just have to keep tabs on him.
- Dallin Holker, TE (1% Started, 12% Rostered) - Holker might see his number called on Sunday with Taysom Hill dealing with his injury. He's coming back from an ankle injury and could be a really interesting receiving threat.
- Blake Grupe, K (23% Started, 16% Rostered) - Last week, Grupe was starting in just 9% of leagues. I've been telling you to look his way. Get in before it's too late.
Sleeper of the Week
Derek Carr (Projected 13.81 Points)
Both Jordan Love and Kirk Cousins both threw for over 240 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Eagles defense in consecutive weeks, and the Saints offense is red-hot going into this matchup. They're playing at home, and Derek Carr has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league dating back the final six games of last season. He's also been consistent. It'll be very interesting to see if New Orleans changes up their attack some this week, but Carr's play makes him a very big sleeper in Week 3.
If you'd like more information on players in this weekly column, please be sure to reach out to me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net to request it.