Fantasy Football Drafts: New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Recommended As A Top 10 Late Round Target
Although training camps have yet to begin, fantasy drafts are approaching, and SI's fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano is evaluating NFL rosters while providing a preview of his 2024 sleepers. Fabs shares his thoughts on potential "hidden gems" outside the top 100 players. One player who may be flying under the radar is New Orleans wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints: "Shaheed flashed at times last season, scoring 15-plus points five times and in two of his last four games. With Michael Thomas now gone and no one of note added to the wide receiver room, Shaheed should see more than the 75 targets he had last season. He could push for flex value and is a nice best-ball pick."
His teammate, Chris Olave, whose ADP is 23.0, will get most of Derek Carr's looks this season. FantasyData.com ranks him as the No. 11 wideout on the fantasy board.
Shaheed's fantasy value lies in making big plays to keep the ball moving and contribute to the Saints' scoreboard. Surprisingly, Kendre Miller is in the Saints' top three with a projected ADP of 135.0.
Other players to consider drafting will be Alvin Kamara (51.0), second-year wide receiver A.T. Perry (265.0), and Taysom Hill (156.0).
New Orleans Saints ADP In 2024
The 'Average Draft Position' (ADP) is a key metric in fantasy football drafts. FantasyData.com has used this to evaluate the New Orleans Saints roster, listing the club's top 24 players in fantasy. Here are the top ten fantasy New Orleans Saints players according to their average draft position (ADP).
New Orleans Saints Players Top 10 In ADP
- Chris Olave - 23.0
- Alvin Kamara - 51.0
- Kendre Miller - 135.0
- Rashid Shaheed - 137.0
- Taysom Hill - 156.0
- Derek Carr - 184.0
- Juwan Johnson - 192.0
- DEFENSE - 254.0
- A.T. Perry - 265.0
- Jamaal Williams - 279.0
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE SAINTS ROOKIES
- Dallin Holker - 582.0
- Bub Means - 754.0