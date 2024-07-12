Former New Orleans Saints Assistant And Legendary NFL Defensive Coach Passes Away
Legendary NFL defensive coach Monte Kiffin passed away on Thursday, according to reports. Kiffin, who was 84, was reportedly surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing in Oxford, Mississippi. Among those surviving Kiffin is his eldest son Lane Kiffin, head football coach at the University of Mississippi.
Monte Kiffin spent almost 30 years as a defensive assistant in the NFL. He is widely recognized as one of the finest coaches in the history of the league on that side of the ball. Most recently, he was a player personnel analyst for Mississippi from 2020 to 2023. His last job in the NFL was as a defensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2016 campaign.
Kiffin was defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 1995, his only year with the team. In 1996, he became the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Tony Dungy. For six seasons under Dungy and Kiffin, the Buccaneers had one of the NFL's best defenses.
When Dungy was let go after the 2001 season, Kiffin was retained as defensive coordinator under new coach Jon Gruden. Tampa Bay went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII during the 2002-03 season.
Those Buccaneers are often considered as having one of the better defenses in NFL history. That season, Tampa Bay finished first in points allowed, yards allowed, interceptions, and pass defense while finishing in the top-5 against the run and in turnovers forced. In Super Bowl XXXVII, the Buccaneers forced five turnovers, recorded five sacks, allowed only 19 yards rushing, and scored three defensive touchdowns.
Monte Kiffin was inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2021. Kiffin is considered the primary architect of the ''Tampa-2'' defensive scheme, a system still employed by several teams on the NFL and collegiate levels.