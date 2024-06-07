Saints News Network

Former New Orleans Saints Coaches Have Teams In The UFL Playoffs, One Wins Inaugural Coach Of The Year Award

Both Nolan and Phillips are sons of former New Orleans Saints head coaches.

After ending their 13-3 season with a 26-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFC Wild Card match, the New Orleans Saints bid farewell to linebackers coach Mike Nolan. He eagerly departed from the then-Mercedes-Benz Superdome to become the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator for one season.

MIKE NOLAN

Fast-forward four years, and Mike Nolan has been named the UFL Coach of the Year for leading the Michigan Panthers to a 7-3 record, an improvement from their 4-7 record in 2023.

The son of legendary Saints head coach Dick Nolan will lead the Panthers to face the Birmingham Stallions in their second straight appearance in the USFL Conference Championship game. Saturday's championship clash will kick off at 3 PM ET in Birmingham at Protective Stadium on June 8.

The winner will meet the winner of Sunday's XFL Conference Championship game between the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks at 7 PM ET on Sunday, June 9, in America's Center. Ironically, the Brahmas are coached by Wade Phillips, another New Orleans Saints assistant and interim head coach.

SONS OF SAINTS HEAD COACHES

Bum Phillips

Dick Nolan

WADE PHILLIPS

Phillips was also considered a candidate for the UFL Coach of the Year honor after guiding the San Antonio Brahmas to a 7-3 record and second place in the XFL Conference. Last season, San Antonio posted a 3-7 record under former NFL great Hines Ward as head coach. In another interesting fact, like Mike Nolan, Wade is also a son of a former New Orleans Saints head coach, Bum Phillips.

The 2024 United Football League Championship Game will kick off at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on June 16. After this weekend's conference championships, the UFL Champions could be a match-up of two former New Orleans Saints coaches.

