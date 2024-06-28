Former New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Signed By The Baltimore Ravens
A former New Orleans Saints wide receiver has landed with a new team. The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with former New Orleans wideout Keith Kirkwood.
Kirkwood, 29, had been with the Saints for a total of four seasons in two different stints with the team. He started his collegiate career at Hawaii in 2013 before transferring to Temple for his final three seasons. In his last two years with Temple, he combined for 87 receptions, 1,319 yards, and 11 touchdowns.
After not being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Kirkwood would land with the Saints. He'd make the squad as an undrafted rookie and played in nine games, catching 15 passes for 217 yards and three scores. He would appear in only one contest for the Saints the following year and was signed by the Carolina Panthers as a restricted free agent during the 2020 offseason.
Kirkwood played two years in Carolina, playing in a total of four games and catching four passes for 30 yards. He'd rejoin the Saints in 2022, mostly as a special teams contributor the last two seasons. Over an 18-game stretch between 2022 and 2023, Kirkwood had seven receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Kirkwood joins a Baltimore Ravens squad that has a reining MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson and ranked 21st in passing production last season. He'll compete for a spot on a depth chart that includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, and former Saint Deonte Harty.
The Saints were not expected to re-sign Kirkwood heading into the offseason. New Orleans added wideouts Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Stanley Morgan Jr. in free agency while using a fifth-round choice on Pitt Panthers wide receiver Bub Means. Former New Orleans wideouts Michael Thomas and Lynn Bowden Jr. remain available on the free-agent market.