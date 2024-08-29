Former Saints Linebacker Signed By Division Rival Atlanta
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reports on Thursday morning that former New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice is being signed by the Atlanta Falcons. Rice, 25, was released by the Saints on Tuesday. Garafolo reports that Atlanta will add Rice onto their practice squad initially.
Rice was originally a third-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He played his first three seasons with the Titans. Over that span he accumulated 128 total tackles, including six for loss, in 35 game appearances and 10 starts. He was waived late last season, where he was picked up by the Saints for their practice squad to finish the year.
Rice was part of a close and hotly contested competition at linebacker for New Orleans this summer. In the preseason opener against Arizona, Rice led all defenders with seven tackles, adding three more stops in the finale against Tennessee.
Despite Rice's play, the Saints elected to keep Demario Davis, Willie Gay Jr., Pete Werner, Anfernee Orji, D'Marco Jackson, and Jaylan Ford at linebacker on their initial 53-man squad. New Orleans then added linebackers Isaiah Stalbird and Khaleke Hudson to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Rice will be joining other former Saints David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Kentavious Street on the Atlanta defense. The Falcons host the Saints in a Week 4 matchup on September 29. They'll have a rematch against each other in Week 10 on November 10 in New Orleans.
The Saints and Falcons have one of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL. Their all-time series is tied at 55 wins each. New Orleans has won 10 of the last 13 meetings between these teams and is 25-11 against Atlanta since 2006.
With the addition of LB Monty Rice, there will be another face familiar with both sides in this heated rivalry. The two teams split their season series last year. New Orleans finished the season at 9-8 and tied for the NFC South lead. Atlanta finished at 7-10, their sixth consecutive losing season and third straight with double-digit losses.