Former Saints QB Stuns With Dominant Coaching Debut
After returning to his roots, former New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is undefeated as a head coach. The Miami Northwestern Senior High School's Bulls, where Bridgewater is the head football coach, achieved a 42-7 victory over the Palmetto Panthers in his debut game at his alma mater.
The Bulls' offense started the game strong with a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Bridgewater's offense was unstoppable, adding 28 points in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 42-7 advantage. Neither team scored in the second half, as Northwestern cruised to its first victory under head coach Teddy Bridgewater.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, Bridgewater's team will host Coconut Creek, which lost to Monarch 34-12 in Week 1.
Teddy Bridgewater's New Season
The win marks a significant new chapter in Bridgewater's life following his retirement from the NFL after a decade-long career. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback officially retired after the Detroit Lions lost in January's NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers.
During his time with the New Orleans Saints, Teddy Bridgewater had a record of 5-1 as a starting quarterback. He played for the Saints during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, primarily serving as a backup to Drew Brees.
Bridgewater took over as the starter in 2019 after Brees suffered a UCL injury from a hit by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
He led the team to five consecutive victories, demonstrating his ability as a dependable quarterback for the Saints. New Orleans Saints fans admired Bridgewater's accomplishments, and affectionately nicknamed him "Teddy Two Gloves."
Bridgewater left as a free agent to pursue becoming the starting signal-caller for New Orleans' NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers.
Teddy's Homecoming
His first game as head coach culminated in a victory, symbolizing a personal achievement and a hopeful new beginning for the Bulls, who had struggled in recent seasons. Bridgewater's journey began at Miami Northwestern, where he starred as a quarterback from 2008 to 2010.
During Teddy's high school days, he amassed over 5,000 passing yards and led the team to the state finals. After high school, he continued to shine at the University of Louisville, eventually being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.
Before announcing his retirement with the Detroit Lions, his NFL career included stints with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos.
Bridgewater's Spring Scrimmage
In May 2024, Bridgewater led the Miami Northwestern Bulls in their first Spring Scrimmage, where he made an immediate impact. The Bulls' legend and new leader emphasized the importance of community and gratitude, instructing his players to acknowledge the fans who came to support them.
His approach reflects his understanding of the game and the role of a coach in shaping not just athletes but strong young men in the Miami community.
The Road Ahead for the Bulls and Bridgewater
As the head coach, Bridgewater's responsibility is to rejuvenate a program that ended the previous season with a 4-6 record. His familiarity with the team and the surrounding community, along with his extensive experience in football, positions him well to inspire and lead the next generation of players.
The Bulls aim to regain their dominance in high school football, and Bridgewater's leadership is a promising beginning at 1-0.