Former Saints Second Round Pick On 'Roster Bubble' This Offseason

Could the Saints look to cut ties with one of their former second round draft picks?

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have quite a bit going on this offseason. Heading into training camp and OTAs, the Saints and their fanbase will have their eyes locked on the ongoing quarterback battle to see which young signal caller will take over for the retired Derek Carr.

But there's a lot more going on with the Saints' roster than just the quarterback battle.

Bob Rose of Saints Wire recently suggested former Saints second round pick Isaiah Foskey was on the "roster bubble" heading into OTAs and training camp and Rose seems to have a good point.

"The Saints used a second-round choice in the 2023 NFL draft on Foskey, a very productive pass rusher at Notre Dame," Rose wrote. "Unfortunately, that production has not translated to the professional level.

"In two years, Foskey has played in an absurdly-low 147 defensive snaps, just 8% of the available defensive total.  He's been unable to crack the lineup despite only 32 combined sacks from the edge spot the last two seasons."

Foskey simply hasn't panned out in the NFL. He's rarely on the field for the Saints and that looks to be the case going forward, too. The Saints opted to sign Chase Young to a massive contract this offseason which indicates he's their future on the edge, not Foskey.

The Saints have one of the worst edge rushing units in football, yet Foskey doesn't seem to crack the lineup. That should tell you all that you need to know regarding the former top draft pick. His time in New Orleans could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

