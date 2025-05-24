NFL Writer Shares Blunt, Harsh Opinion On Saints
The New Orleans Saints aren't in a great spot as a franchise. They've been at the bottom of the league in cap space for the last few years. Despite making some efforts to fix the issue, they're not out of the woods yet.
To make matters worse, the Saints lost franchise quarterback Derek Carr to retirement and don't really have a perfect solution. They drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft, but a lot of fans and media are skeptical on if he's ready to start in the NFL.
All in all, the Saints aren't in a great spot right now and some consider them the worst team in football heading into the 2025 season.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia didn't hold back their opinion on the current state of the Saints. When listing "one reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2025 season", Scataglia gave a blunt and harsh opinion on the struggling Saints.
"The worst roster in the league and what could be the worst QB room in the league, the New Orleans Saints have just about nothing to hang their hat on for 2025," Scataglia wrote.
There's not much to be excited about in New Orleans. Not too many draft experts liked their 2025 draft class. When Carr was injured last season, the team looked lost. They're destined for 17 games in 2025 without Carr, so there's not much hope for the offense.
Newly signed head coach Kellen Moore should bring some excitement to the fanbase, but the front office is going to need more talent before anybody is taking the Saints too seriously.
