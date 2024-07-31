Former Saints Starting Linebacker Retires, Reflects On NFL Career
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein will call it a career. He played three seasons leading the Saints' defense from 2017 to 2019 with 43 game appearances. During his tenure in New Orleans, Klein recorded 193 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 12 QB hits, nine passes defended, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown.
Tuesday's retirement announcement from A.J. Klein was as follows:
"Today is the first birthday I've celebrated not at a training camp in 15 years, and it only seemed fitting to celebrate two milestones on this day. Today, I'm proud to announce that I'm officially retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.
First and foremost, thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for guiding me throughout my career. His love, grace, and strength have been my constant source of inspiration and motivation. I am truly blessed to have had His presence in my life, and I thank Him for the talents and opportunities He has bestowed upon me.
To my Taylor Rose your love, support, and partnership is the most profound thing I'll ever experience in my life. I'm so proud of us and this wonderful life we are creating together w/ our beautiful children . I love you.
To my family for your unwavering love and support throughout my football journey, thank you for being my biggest fans and always showing up for me. To my Mom and Dad for daring me to dream big and go after it. You taught me the importance of dedication and hardwork, nothing is this life will ever be handed to you. I love you.
I want to thank my coaches and all the fans who have supported me throughout my career. Without your unwavering support, I would not have been able to achieve all that I have in this game. I am truly grateful for the memories and experiences that I have gained over the years.
Lastly, to my teammates, The Boys, who have been by my side through all the blood, sweat, and tears. The bonds we have formed, the camaraderie we have shared, and the memories we have created together will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm grateful for each and every one of you, It's been an honor and a privilege."
Carolina selected Klien out of Iowa State as the 148th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played behind Panthers star linebacker Luke Kuechly before signing a free-agent deal with the Saints in 2017. After three years in the Big Easy, Klien joined the Buffalo Bills for two seasons. The 6-1 and 240-pound defender played for three teams in 2022, Buffalo, Chicago, and Baltimore, before ending his career in Buffalo for two games.
A.J. Klien's NFL career notched 505 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and four recoveries in 162 game appearances.