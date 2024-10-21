Former Saints Starting Quarterbacks Made Headlines In Week 8
Two former starting quarterbacks — Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton — were making NFL news without the New Orleans Saints playing this weekend.
The Carolina Panthers may have a new head coach, but winning is challenging for him and the team. Saints fans can attest to being just as jinxed this season.
Andy Dalton took over the starting quarterback position for an ineffective Bryce Young. During Sunday's tragedy in Washington at Northwest Stadium, the Red Rifle started the game by throwing a pick-six to Dante Fowler, who returned the interception for a 67-yard touchdown.
He went on to have an underwhelming day, completing 11-of-16 passes for 93 yards and two interceptions. There hasn't been any difference in the winning and losing since benching Bryce Young. Washington routed the Carolina, 40-7.
JAMEIS WINSTON SCOLDS BROWNS FANS
Our attention shifts to Jameis Winston, who came into the Browns-Bengals game after Cleveland's starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and backup Thompson-Robinson both suffered injuries. Watson's non-contact Achilles injury has been confirmed as severe, which may sideline the embattled player for the remainder of the season.
Winston, New Orleans' former signal-caller, is not a stranger to having a season-ending injury. During the Halloween game at Caesars Superdome in 2021, a horse-collar tackle by Devin White injured Winston's ACL and MCL. The damage would force him to undergo surgery and sit out the season as the Saints' starting quarterback.
Winston was very disturbed by the cheers from the Cleveland fans once Watson fell to the turf, and Brown's medical team carted the fallen quarterback off the field.
"I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years, and he put his body and his life on the line for this city every single day," Winston scolded the fans' reaction. "Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team."
Jameis completed 5-of-11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the 21-14 loss to the Bengals.
Winston continued, "I know you love this game, from when I first got here. I knew these were some amazing fans. But Deshaun was treated badly, and now he has to overcome another obstacle."
New Orleans will play Carolina again in Week 9 and Cleveland two games later in Week 11 at Caesars Superdome.