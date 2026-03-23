Saints Projected to Add Superstar DB Prospect to Bolster Defense

The New Orleans Saints have worked hard to fill the biggest holes on their roster this offseason, adding players like Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards in free agency. All four of these additions should have big roles on the Saints roster this year.

But they still need a wide receiver. It seems as though the Saints won't add a wide receiver in free agency, so all attention has turned to the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ohio State's star wide receiver Carnell Tate is the dream addition at this pick. He's the best wide receiver in the class and his deep threat ability would complement Tyler Shough's big arm in the best way possible.

What if Carnell Tate isn't available?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But there's growing speculation that Tate won't be available at pick No. 8. Instead, he's being projected to be selected within the top five or six picks, which would crush the Saints.

If Tate is off the board, the Saints should be careful about reaching on a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon. Instead, they could pivot to selecting the best player available, which could be somebody like Rueben Bain Jr. or Sonny Styles, depdning on how the board falls.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Prisco projected Tate would go No. 6 overall to the Cleveland Browns, so he had the Saints pivot to another Ohio State star, suggesting they would select safety Caleb Downs at pick No. 8.

Caleb Downs could be a home run pick for the Saints

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In Brandon Staley's scheme, he could play the 'star' role in their defense. That's a hybrid player who can do a lot of things in coverage, in the run game and as a blitzer," Prisco wrote.

Downs would be a home run pick for the Saints. In fact, Downs would be a home run pick for any team in the league.

The NFL hasn't seen a safety prospect like Downs in years. He's a playmaker who can lead a defense from the backend like he did at Ohio State. He's an excellent downhill tackler with the ability to make plays against the run, against screens, and in zone coverage. His instincts are unmatched in this draft class, which would make him a huge addition to the Saints defense that struggled last season.